Pavel Zacha News: Earns shorthanded assist

Zacha notched a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Zacha closed out January hot, earning two goals and seven helpers over his last eight contests. The 27-year-old center is getting the job done in all situations as well, and he continues to see top-six minutes. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 30 points (three on the power play, three shorthanded), 96 shots, 31 hits and a plus-2 rating over 53 appearances.