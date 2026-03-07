Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Four-game, five-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Zacha scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Washington on Saturday.

It came on the power play. Zacha followed his shot and swatted the rebound out of the air and under the crossbar, baseball style. The goal extended Zacha's four-game scoring streak to five points (one goal, four assists). He has just five shots in that span. Zacha is on pace to deliver his third 55-plus point campaign in his last four seasons.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Zacha See More
