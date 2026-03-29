Pavel Zacha News: Grabs two goals in win

Zacha tallied two goals and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Zacha doubled the Bruins' lead in the first period before his second goal of the evening put them in front by two again in the third. Overall, the 28-year-old center is up to 26 goals, 56 points, 118 shots on net, 57 hits and 25 blocked shots across 70 games this season. He's been red hot since the Olympic break with 11 goals over his last 15 games, which is tied for second in the league since Feb. 28. He's also added 19 points, 30 shots on net and 14 hits in that span and is one of the top waiver-wire pickups in all fantasy formats for the remainder of the regular season.