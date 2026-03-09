Pavel Zacha News: Hat trick not enough Sunday

Zacha scored three goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The 28-year-old center found the back of the net in each regulation period, but Zacha didn't get a chance to produce one more in OT as Thomas Novak ended the game just 17 seconds into the extra frame. The hat trick was the second of Zacha's career, and the power-play tally was his career-high seventh of the season. Over the course of a five-game point streak, he's collected four goals and eight points.