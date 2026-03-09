Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Hat trick not enough Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 7:37am

Zacha scored three goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The 28-year-old center found the back of the net in each regulation period, but Zacha didn't get a chance to produce one more in OT as Thomas Novak ended the game just 17 seconds into the extra frame. The hat trick was the second of Zacha's career, and the power-play tally was his career-high seventh of the season. Over the course of a five-game point streak, he's collected four goals and eight points.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Zacha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Zacha See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago