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Pavel Zacha News: Hits 20-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Zacha scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Zacha has five goals and four helpers over eight outings in March. He reached the 20-goal mark for the year Monday -- it's a level he's achieved in three of his four seasons with the Bruins. The 28-year-old has 47 points (17 on the power play), 103 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-2 rating over 64 contests. He'll set a career high in goals if he can score twice more this season.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
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