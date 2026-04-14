Pavel Zacha News: Leaves game for personal matter
Zacha exited Tuesday's game versus the Devils to attend to a personal matter.
Zacha will be away from the team for a bit to attend to this matter. The 29-year-old's availability for the start of the playoffs will be revealed at a later time once he rejoins his teammates.
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