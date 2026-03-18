Pavel Zacha News: Lights lamp twice in loss
Zacha scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.
The 28-year-old center gave Boston one-goal leads early in the first and second periods, but it was all the offense the visitors could muster. Zacha has been on a tear in March, racking up seven goals and 11 points in nine games to carry him to a career-high 22 goals on the season, and he sits one point shy of his third career 50-point campaign.
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