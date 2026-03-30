Pavel Zacha News: Lights lamp twice on power play

Zacha scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Columbus.

The Bruins did all their scoring in the third period to erase a 3-0 deficit, with Zacha's second goal coming with just 11 seconds left in regulation. The 28-year-old center has reeled off three straight multi-point performances and seven in 15 March contests, erupting for 13 goals and 21 points on the month. Zacha is two snipes away from his first career 30-goal campaign and one point shy of reaching 60 for the first time, with eight games left on the schedule for Boston. He's already set new career highs with 10 goals and 21 points on the power play.