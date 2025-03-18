Pavel Zacha News: Lights the lamp Monday

Zacha scored a goal and tallied two shots on net in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Zacha tallied the first goal of the game for the Bruins off feeds from linemates Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak. The 27-year-old Zacha is up to 14 goals, 41 points and 120 shots on net in 69 games this season. Boston's top-line center has been a relatively steady presence offensively with eight points in his last 11 games. He is off the pace needed to best his career high of 59 points from a season ago, but should contend for the 50-point mark for the third consecutive year. Zacha's best value in fantasy is in deeper leagues but has the potential to be a top waiver target in the fantasy playoffs if Boston can get back to their winning ways.