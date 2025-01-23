Fantasy Hockey
Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: On four-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Zacha logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Zacha helped out on Morgan Geekie's opening goal 5:50 into the first period, but that was all the Bruins managed Wednesday. The helper extended Zacha's point streak to four games (two goals, five assists). The 27-year-old center is up to 28 points, 90 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-3 rating over 49 appearances. He's on the top line with Geekie and David Pastrnak, which has often been the Bruins' most effective forward trio this season.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
