Pavel Zacha News: On four-game point streak
Zacha logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.
Zacha helped out on Morgan Geekie's opening goal 5:50 into the first period, but that was all the Bruins managed Wednesday. The helper extended Zacha's point streak to four games (two goals, five assists). The 27-year-old center is up to 28 points, 90 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-3 rating over 49 appearances. He's on the top line with Geekie and David Pastrnak, which has often been the Bruins' most effective forward trio this season.
