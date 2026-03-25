Pavel Zacha News: One of each in overtime win

Zacha scored the game-winning goal, dished an assist, added three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Zacha helped out on Casey Mittelstadt's equalizer in the third period, which forced the extra session that allowed Zacha to net the game-winner. The 28-year-old has a trio of multi-point efforts over his last five games, and he's earned nine goals and seven helpers over 13 outings in March. For the season, the center is up to 24 goals (four game-winners), 54 points, 114 shots on net, 57 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 69 appearances.