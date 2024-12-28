Pavel Zacha News: Produces helper in win
Zacha notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Zacha has a goal and an assist over his last two contests. He's turned things around from his slump over the previous four games. The 27-year-old continues to play as a top-six center between David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, which has been the Bruins' most consistent line in December. Zacha has nine goals, nine assists, 76 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-5 rating through 38 outings overall.
