Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Puts away power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Zacha scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres in Game 2.

Zacha has a goal, an assist, three shots and two hits over two playoff games so far. Both of his points have come on the power play, where he's seeing time on the first unit. The 29-year-old had a career year in the regular season with 30 goals and 65 points across 78 appearances. Zacha is in the playoffs for the fourth time in his career -- over the previous three postseason runs, he totaled a goal and 12 points in 25 contests.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
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