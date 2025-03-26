Pavel Zacha News: Reaches 30-assist mark

Zacha logged an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Zacha set up a Morgan Geekie goal in the third period, though it was too late to change the result of the game. The 27-year-old Zacha has three helpers over his last four contests, giving him 30 assists on the year for the third season in a row. He's up to 44 points, 121 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-2 rating over 73 appearances.