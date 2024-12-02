Pavel Zacha News: Records assist in win

Zacha had an assist, two shots on net and one hit in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Good things can happen when one skates on a line with David Pastrnak. Zacha found him uncovered in front of the Canadiens' net, and Boston's goal leader beat Sam Montembeault to the stick side. The assist was Zacha's fourth point (two goals, two assists) in the last three games and upped his season scoring to 11 points through 26 outings.