Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Records assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Zacha had an assist, two shots on net and one hit in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Good things can happen when one skates on a line with David Pastrnak. Zacha found him uncovered in front of the Canadiens' net, and Boston's goal leader beat Sam Montembeault to the stick side. The assist was Zacha's fourth point (two goals, two assists) in the last three games and upped his season scoring to 11 points through 26 outings.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now