Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Scores goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Zacha scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

This is the second time Zacha has recorded points in back-to-back games, but the 27-year-old's production has been disappointing overall. He has notched just three goals and three assists in 16 appearances. His role as a top-six forward will give him opportunities to produce, but he's not taking advantage of his chances so far. This minimal production suggests he shouldn't be a reliable fantasy asset across most formats.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now