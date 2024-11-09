Pavel Zacha News: Scores goal Saturday

Zacha scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

This is the second time Zacha has recorded points in back-to-back games, but the 27-year-old's production has been disappointing overall. He has notched just three goals and three assists in 16 appearances. His role as a top-six forward will give him opportunities to produce, but he's not taking advantage of his chances so far. This minimal production suggests he shouldn't be a reliable fantasy asset across most formats.