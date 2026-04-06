Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Scores PP goal in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Zacha scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers. He also recorded three hits and a blocked shot.

Zacha has been one of the most productive players for the Bruins in recent weeks, cracking the scoresheet in all but two of his last 13 games while tallying 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in that span. The 29-year-old forward has been deadly on the power play of late, as he's scored his last three -- all in Boston's last five games -- with the man advantage. Zacha has scored 11 of his 29 goals this season in power-play situations.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Zacha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Zacha See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Reflection
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Reflection
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago