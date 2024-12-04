Pavel Zacha News: Seals win in overtime

Zacha scored the game-winning goal and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Zacha has picked up the pace with three goals and two assists over his last four games. He had come up empty in the six contests before this improved stretch, though the bulk of his offense has come in small bursts this season. The 27-year-old forward is at six goals, 12 points, 61 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 27 appearances in a top-six role.