Pavel Zacha News: Second OT winner in three games

Zacha scored the game-winning goal in a 4-3 overtime victory against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Zacha has two overtime winners in the last three games. He has struggled this season, generating seven goals and six assists through 29 appearances. However, he may finally be warming up, compiling four goals and six points in his past six outings. Zacha had a career-high 59 points in 78 regular-season contests during the 2023-24 campaign. He has more to give this year if he continues to produce.