Pavel Zacha News: Snags assist Saturday

Zacha logged an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

A concussion cost Zacha two games before the Olympics as well as the opportunity to represent Czechia at the tournament. The 28-year-old has played in both games since the break and looks to be fine handling a second-line role. He's up to 38 points, 89 shots on net, 43 hits, 22 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 56 outings this season.