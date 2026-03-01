Pavel Zacha News: Snags assist Saturday
Zacha logged an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.
A concussion cost Zacha two games before the Olympics as well as the opportunity to represent Czechia at the tournament. The 28-year-old has played in both games since the break and looks to be fine handling a second-line role. He's up to 38 points, 89 shots on net, 43 hits, 22 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 56 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Zacha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pavel Zacha See More