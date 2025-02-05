Pavel Zacha News: Snags helper Wednesday

Zacha produced an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Zacha continues a productive stretch of games -- he has three goals and nine assists over his last 11 outings. The 27-year-old center set up David Pastrnak for a game-tying goal at 15:03 of the second period. Zacha now has 33 points, 102 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-4 rating through 56 contests this season. He's a steady depth option for fantasy managers as a top-six forward.