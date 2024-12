Zacha scored a goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Zacha went pointless in four games in a row, but he snapped that drought here by finding the twine in the first period to record his ninth goal of the campaign. The 27-year-old endured a slow start to the season but has been peaking up in recent weeks, as he's scored four of his 10 goals during the current month.