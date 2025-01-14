Pavel Zacha News: Snaps eight-game goal streak

Zacha scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The goal snapped an eight-game goal drought. Zacha's 10 goals put him in a four-way tie for third on the Bruins with Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau and Charlie Coyle. He's struggled this season, and he's on pace to barely scrape into the low 40s in points. Zacha had a career high 59 last season and 57 the year before.