Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Snaps eight-game goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Zacha scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The goal snapped an eight-game goal drought. Zacha's 10 goals put him in a four-way tie for third on the Bruins with Morgan Geekie, Justin Brazeau and Charlie Coyle. He's struggled this season, and he's on pace to barely scrape into the low 40s in points. Zacha had a career high 59 last season and 57 the year before.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now