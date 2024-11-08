Pavel Zacha News: Two-point effort against Flames

Zacha scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Calgary.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Zacha, snapping him out of a slump that had seen the 27-year-old record just one assist over the prior 12 contests. Despite that lack of production, Zacha has maintained a spot in Boston's top six thanks to his faceoff prowess -- he was a perfect 8-for-8 at the dot Thursday, and on the season he's won 51.9 percent of his draws.