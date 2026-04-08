Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Two-point effort in Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Zacha produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The 29-year-old center potted his 30th goal of the season midway through the third period to force OT, the first time in his career he's reached that milestone. Zacha is finishing the regular season on a hot streak, and over 20 games since the beginning of March he's reeled off an impressive 15 goals and 26 points.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
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