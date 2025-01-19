Pavel Zacha News: Two-point effort Saturday

Zacha scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.

That's five points in the last two games for Zacha, who is catching fire on a line with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie. Incredibly, the power-play tally was Zacha's first of the season despite the fact that he's had a regular spot on the Bruins' first unit and has averaged a 3:05 TOI with the man advantage this season.