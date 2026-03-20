Pavel Zacha News: Two points in Thursday's rout
Zacha scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.
His third-period tally gave Boston a 4-0 lead, and extended Zacha's goal streak to three games. The 28-year-old center has been locked in since the Olympic break, and over the last 11 games he's racked up eight goals and 14 points. Zacha already has a new career high with 23 goals on the season in 66 contests, and with 51 points he's on his way to his first 60-point campaign.
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