Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Two points in Thursday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Zacha scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

His third-period tally gave Boston a 4-0 lead, and extended Zacha's goal streak to three games. The 28-year-old center has been locked in since the Olympic break, and over the last 11 games he's racked up eight goals and 14 points. Zacha already has a new career high with 23 goals on the season in 66 contests, and with 51 points he's on his way to his first 60-point campaign.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
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