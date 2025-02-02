Pavel Zacha News: Two points including GWG
Zacha scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Rangers.
After helping to set up Charlie McAvoy for the game's opening goal midway through the first period, Zacha banged a rebound past Igor Shesterkin late in the second to give the Bruins a 4-1 lead. Zacha has been on a roll of late, and over the last nine games the 27-year-old center has three goals and 11 points, including four points (two goals, two assists) with the man advantage.
