Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Will be ready for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Zacha (personal) will be ready for the Bruins' playoff opener against the Sabres after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Devils early, Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub reports.

Zacha left Tuesday's game after one period, but postgame updates from the Bruins' coaching staff indicated that his exit was for a positive reason. The 29-year-old will have at least three days to attend to his personal matter. He should be good to go in a second-line role.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
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