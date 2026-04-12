Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Won't play against Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Zacha has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.

Since the Bruins have already clinched a playoff berth, they're resting several of their regulars -- including Zacha -- for their penultimate regular-season game. Across five appearances in April, Zacha has recorded two goals, two assists, five hits and a blocked shot while averaging 16:57 of ice time. It's not yet clear whether he'll suit up Tuesday against the Devils, but he should be back for the start of postseason play.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
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