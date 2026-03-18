Pavol Regenda News: Deposits goal Tuesday

Regenda tallied a goal, fired four shots on net and dished out six hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Regenda scored his first goal since the Olympic break to cut the Sharks' deficit in half during the second period. Overall, the 26-year-old winger has nine goals, 10 points, 40 shots on net and 46 hits across 20 games this season. While Regenda has cooled down after his hot start of six goals in five games this season, he still provides value in fantasy leagues that recognize banger stats. He should continue to see middle-six minutes for the Sharks moving forward, which should result in him seeing a decent chunk of scoring chances.