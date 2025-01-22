Pavol Regenda News: Flipped in minor-league deal

Regenda was traded to the Sharks from the Ducks on Wednesday in a swap for Justin Bailey, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Regenda has notched four goals and 12 assists in 36 games for AHL San Diego, behind the pace he set last season in which he tallied 34 points in 54 games for the Gulls. With the swap, the 25-year-old winger should link up with AHL San Jose for the rest of the year and may be hard-pressed to break into the Sharks' NHL roster.