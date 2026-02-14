Peter Ceresnak News: Two helpers in Saturday's loss
Ceresnak notched two assists, one on the power play, in Slovakia's 5-3 loss to Sweden in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.
The 33-year-old has spent his entire professional career in Europe, suiting up for HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga the last four seasons, and Ceresnak has been a consistent presence on the Slovakian blue line in the last three Olympics. Saturday's points were his first in three games during the Milan tournament.
Peter Ceresnak
Free Agent
