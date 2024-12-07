Petr Mrazek Injury: Expected to miss additional time

Mrazek (undisclosed) is expected to miss more game action after getting hurt in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek made four saves on four shots in 10:46 of ice time before leaving Saturday's game in the first period. Arvid Soderblom received the loss after surrendering three goals on 24 shots in relief. An update on Mrazek's timeline should come ahead of Monday's road matchup versus the Rangers.