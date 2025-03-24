Petr Mrazek Injury: Injured in Utah

Mrazek (undisclosed) will not return to Monday's game in Utah.

Mrazek was injured less than two minutes into the contest and was immediately replaced in goal by Alex Lyon. The Red Wings have Cam Talbot on the roster in addition to Lyon, so they wouldn't need to recall a goaltender from the minors if Mrazek is forced to miss any time. Detroit concludes its road trip Tuesday in Colorado, so an update on the 33-year-old's status may not be known until the club returns home.