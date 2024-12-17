Petr Mrazek Injury: Nearing return

Mrazek (groin) was deemed "real close" by interim head coach Anders Sorensen but won't play versus the Capitals on Tuesday, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

It's a bit of a vague update on Mrazek but it's still better than nothing for fantasy players. While the Hawks could ease the 32-year-old backstop back into action, once he is up to full speed he should return to being a workhorse for Chicago. Prior to his absence, Mrazek had played in 20 of the team's 27 contests to open the season.