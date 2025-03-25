Fantasy Hockey
Petr Mrazek Injury: Not available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Mrazek (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's game in Colorado, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Mrazek, who sustained the injury during Monday's 5-1 win over Utah, will be evaluated when the Red Wings return to Detroit on Wednesday. He has a 12-21-2 record, 3.35 GAA and .891 save percentage in 32 appearances between Chicago and Detroit this season. Cam Talbot or Alex Lyon will start Tuesday, though Talbot seems like the more probable choice after Lyon logged 58:22 of ice time in relief of Mrazek on Monday.

