Petr Mrazek Injury: Out for season
Mrazek underwent season-ending hip surgery Tuesday.
Mrazek's campaign with the Ducks ends with a 3-5-0 record, a 4.07 GAA and an .858 save percentage in 10 appearances. Given his lengthy injury history and the severity of a hip surgery, the 34-year-old goalie may not be ready to play at the start of the 2026-27 campaign. He'll likely also face reduced demand during free agency since he'll be coming off an injury and has seen performance decline in recent years.
