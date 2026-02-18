Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek Injury: Out for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Mrazek underwent season-ending hip surgery Tuesday.

Mrazek's campaign with the Ducks ends with a 3-5-0 record, a 4.07 GAA and an .858 save percentage in 10 appearances. Given his lengthy injury history and the severity of a hip surgery, the 34-year-old goalie may not be ready to play at the start of the 2026-27 campaign. He'll likely also face reduced demand during free agency since he'll be coming off an injury and has seen performance decline in recent years.

Petr Mrazek
Anaheim Ducks
