Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Mrazek (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Senators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mrazek was injured Monday versus Utah and will miss at least two games after being ruled out for Thursday. Cam Talbot (undisclosed) is a possibility to face the Senators after missing Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, but it's possible the Red Wings will have to dress Alex Lyon and Sebastian Cossa again Thursday. Mrazek's status for Saturday versus the Bruins has not yet been revealed.

Petr Mrazek
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now