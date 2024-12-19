Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Mrazek (groin) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

The Chicago netminder missed the last five games with the injury. Mrazek is 7-11-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. He is in line to get the start versus Seattle on Thursday. The Blackhawks sent Drew Commesso to AHL Rockford in a corresponding move.

Petr Mrazek
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now