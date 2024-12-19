Petr Mrazek News: Activated from injured reserve
Mrazek (groin) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
The Chicago netminder missed the last five games with the injury. Mrazek is 7-11-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. He is in line to get the start versus Seattle on Thursday. The Blackhawks sent Drew Commesso to AHL Rockford in a corresponding move.
