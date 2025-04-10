Petr Mrazek News: Available as backup Thursday

Mrazek (head) will be available for Thursday's road game against the Panthers as Cam Talbot's backup, NHL.com reports.

Mrazek has missed the last seven games due to his head injury, but it's encouraging that he'll at least be able to dress for Thursday's matchup. While Talbot will serve as the starter Thursday, it seems possible that Mrazek will draw the start in the second half of the back-to-back set Friday against Tampa Bay, unless the Red Wings decide to roll with Alex Lyon.