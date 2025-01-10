Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Between pipes Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 10:24am

Mrazek will defend the visiting goal in Detroit on Friday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek was stellar Wednesday, stopping 35 shots in a 3-1 win over Colorado, halting a personal six-game losing streak. Mrazek is 8-14-1 for the lowly Blackhawks, with a 3.13 GAA and a .897 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. The Red Wings are averaging 2.73 goals in 2024-25.

Petr Mrazek
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now