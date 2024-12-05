Petr Mrazek News: Bounced by Boston

Mrazek made 23 saves in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

The Chicago defense did a lot of standing around and watching in its own end, giving Mrazek little help when Boston began turning up the pressure in the second period. The 32-year-old netminder has still had a bumpy beginning to December, giving up nine goals on 42 shots in two starts, and on the season he's 7-11-1 in 19 outings with a 2.86 GAA and .905 save percentage. However, as long as he stays healthy, Mrazek should continue to draw a heavy workload in the Chicago crease.