Petr Mrazek News: Concedes three goals

Mrazek made 28 saves on 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

After tending a clean first period, Mrazek allowed three tallies in the second stanza, which would be enough for Carolina to win. On the season, Mrazek has registered an 11-20-2 record with a 3.43 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 35 appearances between Detroit and Chicago this season. Friday's game marked the 33-year-old goaltender's first loss with the Red Wings since being acquired at the trade deadline. Mrazek had the best statistical season of his career with Detroit during the 2015-16 campaign. However, he finds himself in a tricky situation in fantasy as he will likely rotate starts with Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon. There are safer options than Mrazek between the pipes in fantasy, especially with the playoffs looming.