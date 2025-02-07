Petr Mrazek News: Cruises to win Friday

Mrazek stopped 31 of 33 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Mrazek had lost his last three outings, but the Blackhawks erupted with plenty of goal support in this contest. It was also the first time since Jan. 8 that Mrazek was able to limit an opponent to two or fewer goals -- he had given up 25 tallies over his last six games. The 32-year-old netminder is now 10-18-2 with a 3.27 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 31 starts this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see Arvid Soderblom get the nod for Saturday's game in St. Louis.