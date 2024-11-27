Fantasy Hockey
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Defending crease Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Mrazek will protect the home net against Dallas on Wednesday, according to Greg Boysen CHGO Sports.

Mrazek is coming off a 34-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia. He has a 6-8-1 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Mrazek surrendered three goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Oct. 26, with the fourth tally being an empty-netter. Dallas is tied for seventh in the league with 3.45 goals per game in 2024-25.

Petr Mrazek
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
