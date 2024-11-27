Petr Mrazek News: Defending crease Wednesday

Mrazek will protect the home net against Dallas on Wednesday, according to Greg Boysen CHGO Sports.

Mrazek is coming off a 34-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia. He has a 6-8-1 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Mrazek surrendered three goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Oct. 26, with the fourth tally being an empty-netter. Dallas is tied for seventh in the league with 3.45 goals per game in 2024-25.