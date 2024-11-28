Petr Mrazek News: Earns win over Dallas
Mrazek stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Stars.
The 32-year-old had a strong showing Tuesday and limited one of the best offenses of the league to just two goals. Mrazek hasn't lost in regulation in any of his past three starts, going 2-0-1 with a 1.99 GAA and a .938 save percentage in that span. It's a small sample size, but it's undoubtedly a step in the right direction, considering the numbers he posted in the early weeks of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now