Petr Mrazek News: Excellent in overtime defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Mrazek stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Mrazek and the Blackhawks squandered a 2-0 third-period lead in Saturday's defeat. The 32-year-old goaltender helped Chicago secure a point in the standings, but he arguably deserved a better result. His record drops to 6-8-1 despite a respectable 2.68 GAA and an impressive .912 save percentage through 15 starts.

