Petr Mrazek News: Expected to face Vegas

Mrazek is slated to start on the road against Vegas on Thursday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Mrazek will try to rebound after allowing five goals on 21 shots (.762 save percentage) in his last start Saturday against the Blue Jackets. He's 10-19-2 with a 3.33 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 32 outings this season. Vegas is tied for seventh in the NHL with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.