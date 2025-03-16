Petr Mrazek News: Facing Golden Knights

Mrazek will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Sunday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Mrazek will make his third straight start after going 1-1-0 with 51 saves on 57 shots in his last two outings. He has posted a record of 11-20-2 with a 3.43 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 35 appearances between Detroit and Chicago this season. Vegas ranks fifth in the league with 3.35 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 4-3 in a shootout to Buffalo on Saturday.