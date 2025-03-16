Fantasy Hockey
Petr Mrazek headshot

Petr Mrazek News: Facing Golden Knights

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Mrazek will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Sunday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Mrazek will make his third straight start after going 1-1-0 with 51 saves on 57 shots in his last two outings. He has posted a record of 11-20-2 with a 3.43 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 35 appearances between Detroit and Chicago this season. Vegas ranks fifth in the league with 3.35 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 4-3 in a shootout to Buffalo on Saturday.

Petr Mrazek
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
